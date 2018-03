Foreign Ministry: Russia Meets No Item Of Minsk Agreements In Last 3 Years

ATO HQ: Heavy Weapons Can Easily Return To Front Line In Case Of Systematic Violations Of Minsk Agreements By Militants

International Court Of Justice Orders Ukraine And Russia To Fully Implement Minsk Agreements

Situation Outside Donetsk Aggravating

Use Of Heavy Weapons Forbidden By Minsk Agreements Increases By 230% March 3-10

Foreign Ministers Of Germany And Russia To Discuss Implementation Of Minsk Agreements In Moscow On March 9

Yanukovych Stands For Referendum On Status Of Donbas If Ukrainian Authorities Fail To Implement Minsk Agreements

Trilateral Contact Group Agrees Withdrawal Of Weapons Banned Under Minsk Agreements By February 20

OSCE Mission Deputy Chief Monitor Hug Deems Armed Forces, Militants Violating 'Minsk Accords', Ceasefire

EU Insisting That Both Parties To Donbas Conflict Respect Ceasefire

Estonia For Keeping Sanctions Against Russia Until Fulfils ‘Minsk Accords’, International Commitments

Germany Rules Out Softer Sanctions Against Russia Before Implementation Of Minsk Agreements

Russia's Lavrov Objects To Changes In Minsk Agreements

USA Hopes Russia To Bolster Implementation Of ‘Minsk Accords’ In Response To Ukraine’s Intention To Surrender 15 Persons To Militants

Klimkin: No Progress During Discussion Of ‘Roadmap' At ‘Normandy Format' Meeting Of Foreign Ministers

Klimkin Sees No Possibility Of Reaching Common Position With Russia On 'Roadmap' For Implementation Of Minsk Agreements

Poroshenko And Merkel Note Deteriorating Security Situation In Donbas

Turchynov: Putin's Peace Initiative On Implementation Of Minsk Agreements A Cover For Intensification Of Military Confrontation In Donbas

Germany, France Ready To Further Support Implementation Of Minsk Agreements

Normandy Four Urges Foreign Affairs Ministers To Elaborate Plan For Implementation Of Minsk Agreement Before December