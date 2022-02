Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk intends to propose to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions against members of the State Duma of Russia who voted for an appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the need to recognize the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic.

He announced this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Of course, this is not just an act of escalation, it is a continuation of an act of aggression against Ukraine. The whole world, including Ukraine, must respond adequately. One of these areas could be the imposition of sanctions against each State Duma member who voted for this decision. I think it will be fair and right. As a member of the National Security and Defense Council, I will propose such a decision for the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council, but we will not limit ourselves to Ukraine," he commented on the vote of the State Duma of the Russian Federation for the draft resolution "On the appeal of the State Duma to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the need to recognize the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic.

According to him, the authorities will turn to colleagues from foreign countries so that they consider the issue of imposing personal sanctions on each State Duma member who voted for such a decision.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Duma of Russia asks President Vladimir Putin to recognize the DPR and LPR.