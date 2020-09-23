Health Ministry Expects To Raise Tariff For Emergency Medical Care 2.5 Times To UAH 412 In 2021

The Ministry of Health expects to raise the tariff for emergency medical care 2.5 times to UAH 412 in 2021.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“In our budget request, which we submitted to the Ministry of Finance, we propose to significantly increase the payment for emergency medical care from the state. We want to raise the tariff from UAH 164 to UAH 412,” he said.

According to Stepanov, this tariff includes the salary of an emergency doctor in the amount of UAH 20,000-22,000, a paramedic - about UAH 17,000, a driver - at least UAH 12,000.

Besides, the tariff takes into account the cost of all necessary drugs and medical devices that must be provided for emergency assistance.

Also next year, the Ministry of Health intends to introduce quality indicators by which the work of the teams will be assessed: arrival time, patient routing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health requested to allocate UAH 225 billion for the program of medical guarantees when preparing the draft state budget for 2021.

At the same time, the draft state budget provides for an increase in funding for the program of medical guarantees by 71.4% to UAH 123.4 billion.

