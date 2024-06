Share:













New SSU drone strikes on occupied Crimea caused material damage to russians worth hundreds of millions of dollars and will have an impact on the situation at the front.

Political expert Oleksii Holobutskyi writes about this.

The expert emphasizes that this is the third Nebo-U complex that was destroyed by SSU drones. "The first was destroyed in the Belgorod Region of the russian federation, the second in mid-April in the Bryansk Region. It is important that the destruction of valuable russian equipment was carried out by drones developed by the Service itself. Moreover, the cost of these drones is hundreds of times less than the cost of the enemy's radar," Holobutskyi believes.

The political expert emphasizes that the hit at a radar is not only the infliction of significant material losses on the kremlin, but also an operation that should affect the entire course of hostilities on significant areas of the front.

"Now the enemy has fewer opportunities to detect air targets. Which, in turn, will help our troops launch drones and use army aviation more efficiently in the area of ​​the front for which this radar was responsible. In addition, the defeat of such a complex allows our army to more effectively attack Russian targets directly in occupied Crimea," the expert emphasizes.

"The ‘stones from the sky’ are increasingly falling in the occupied Crimea, which the traitors so longed for at the beginning of the annexation. The ‘stones’ marked ‘Hello from the SSU’ have already caused more than one panic in Crimea. Strikes on the Crimea bridge, ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, airfields and etc. It is important that the attacks on the enemy's logistics do not allow the Russians to use Crimea as a rear logistics center. Such strikes also affect the supply of the enemy's front-line forces," the expert summarizes.

Recall that earlier it became known that the russians, thanks to the SSU, lost a modernized Nebo-U complex worth USD 100 million, which helped the enemy detect Ukrainian weapons in the occupied Crimea. In addition, the SSU, together with the defense forces, conducted a several-day operation to destroy the logistics that ensure the vital activities of russian troops in Crimea.