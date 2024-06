Share:













Copied



Ukrainian units on the front line have already started receiving ammunition as part of the aid package from the United States. And thus, the fighters began to use Western weapons to attack enemy positions in the Belgorod Region of russia.

Yurii Fedorenko, the commander of the Achilles unmanned aerial systems battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this on the air of the national telethon, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to him, over the past week, the Defense Forces have stabilized the situation in the Kharkiv direction.

"We are improving our position. Work is underway to knock the enemy out of occupied positions. In addition, to destroy its reserves, equipment, and other means with which it is trying to operate. In particular, on the territory of the Russian Federation," the military officer said.

He emphasized that it is there that the occupiers place their reserves, and also shell Ukrainian positions and settlements from there. Therefore, we are talking about strikes on the placement of light and armored vehicles of the russian army, its S-300/S-400 systems, air defense and electronic warfare equipment.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 31, a number of Western media announced that the U.S. had given Ukraine a non-public permission to use American weapons for strikes on the territory of the russian federation.

At the same time, according to some media, the Ukrainian military can use U.S. weapons only on the territory of russia, which borders the Kharkiv Region.

Recall that a few hours later President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Kyiv had indeed received permission for the limited use of weapons for strikes on russian territory.