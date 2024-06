Share:













In May 2024, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1,160 russian artillery systems.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on X.

"It's another record. 1160 russian artillery systems were destroyed in May. It's the biggest number of artillery losses in two years of the war. And Ukrainian warriors continue to transform russian weapons into scrap metal,” the Ministry of Defense said.

In addition, in May, the russian army lost 38,940 of its soldiers in the war against Ukraine. This is the largest indicator of monthly losses of the occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the russian federation into Ukraine.

Also, in May, the russian army lost 9 fighters and 860 armored personnel carriers.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in May 2024, the rate of personnel losses of the aggressor state of russia was the highest during the entire full-scale war – 1,200 people per day. This is a reflection of the ongoing russian offensive and limited training.

The losses of personnel of the russian troops on May 30 increased by 1,390 to 507,650 people, Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 18 tanks, 22 armored fighting vehicles and 39 artillery systems of the enemy.