A fire broke out at the Lukoil-Ukhtaneftepererabotka oil refinery in the city of Ukhta in the Republic of Komi, the aggressor state of russia, after the sounds of an explosion.

Russian Telegram channels Astra and Shot reported this on Sunday, June 2.

According to local media, one of the tanks at the Lukoil-Ukhtaneftepererabotka plant caught fire in Ukhta after the sound of explosions. Two deaths were reported, later the russian federation announced that there were injured. Officially, the cause of the fire was called "non-compliance with technical safety rules".

"I want to immediately reassure the residents of Ukhta and Komi - the fire is not related to attacks by enemy drones. According to preliminary data, the cause of what happened was non-compliance with technical safety rules. I am keeping the situation under control," the head of Komi, Volodymyr Uyba, was quoted.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, three employees of the enterprise were injured.

Oil refinery. Ukhta. Photo: t.me/astrapress

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 9, a drone of the Security Service of Ukraine attacked an oil refinery in Bashkiria.

On the night of May 12, a fire broke out at the Volgograd oil refinery due to a drone strike.

On May 19, in Vyborg, Leningrad Oblast, and Slavyansk-na-Kubani, Krasnodar Krai, the aggressor country of russia, fires started at oil refineries after explosions.