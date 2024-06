Share:













The prosecutor's office has opened proceedings on the fact of brutal treatment of Ukrainian military personnel by the occupiers in the Kharkiv direction. The russians simulated execution by shooting and forced them to sing the anthem of the USSR.

It was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Thus, during the monitoring of social networks, prosecutors discovered a video on which the brutal treatment of Ukrainian military personnel by the occupiers in the Kharkiv direction was recorded.

"The video shows Russian soldiers inflicting physical injuries on Ukrainian soldiers, as well as simulating execution by shooting an automatic weapon near the head of one of the prisoners of war. In addition, the video shows the occupiers applying psychological pressure to the Ukrainian defenders, forcing them to sing the anthem of the USSR," the message says.

The prosecutor's office emphasizes that such actions are a violation of the Geneva Conventions, according to which prisoners of war have the right to humane treatment.

It is emphasized that measures are currently being taken to identify the victims and servicemen of the armed forces of the russian federation.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

We will remind, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, drew attention to a video where the russian occupiers captured Ukrainian soldiers in the Kharkiv direction and simulated their execution.