In the Kherson Region, russian troops renewed their attack on the Nestryha Island, which is part of the right bank of the Dnieper and is important for the placement of military positions.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, the head of the strategic communications press center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine, announced about this on the air of the telethon.

"They thought of Nestryha again. The assault was unsuccessful - there were no losses of positions, but, of course, it is quite difficult to maintain the defense there. Because there is actually no settlement, just as there is no corresponding buildings. However, the Ukrainian marines are doing the impossible and continue to maintain a bridgehead there, despite numerous attacks from the enemy," Pletenchuk noted.

Regarding the situation near Krynky, Kherson Region, from where one of the units moved to the Kharkiv Region, Pletenchuk emphasized that all russian "movements specifically in our theater of operations" have little effect. He specified that the enemy had accumulated some "human resource" that its used last week.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 28, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced that the Ukrainian military had established control over the Nestryha Island.

The Armed Forces explained that establishing control over the Nestryha Island at the mouth of the Dnieper will make it possible to improve the quality of counter-sabotage measures in the Kherson direction.

The russians do not stop trying to storm the liberated Nestryha Island and are trying to regain control over the Nestryha Island in the southwest of the Kherson Region.