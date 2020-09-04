Shortage Of Doctors In Ukraine 24,700 People - Stepanov

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov states that 24,700 doctor posts remain unoccupied in Ukraine.

He announced this during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At present, 24,700 medical posts remain understaffed in health care institutions," Stepanov said.

At the same time, the shortage of doctors in rural areas is about 8,000 people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, Stepanov stated that the shortage of doctors-epidemiologists in Ukraine is 48%, virologists - 41%.

