Share:













Copied



The russian occupiers captured Ukrainian soldiers in the Kharkiv direction and simulated their execution.

This is evidenced by the video published by the occupiers, which is spreading on social networks.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, drew attention to this video and emphasized that such treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war "is not an exception to the rules, but a common tactic for the occupiers."

Such a cruelty is a violation of the Geneva Conventions.

In the published video, russian soldiers mock Ukrainian prisoners of war, humiliate them, and then simulate shooting. The video was shot by the occupiers themselves. On the footage, you can hear the russians forcing Ukrainian soldiers to sing the anthem of the USSR. Then one of the captives falls. Then the occupiers beat him, declare that they are going to shoot him now, and actually shoot next to him.

Lubinets said that he had sent official letters to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations, asking them to document the fact of abuse.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, a russian occupier captured a Ukrainian soldier on the battlefield and defended himself with him as a human shield, continuing to shoot in the Ukrainian direction.

Before that, the russian occupiers in the Bakhmut district shot Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered as prisoners.