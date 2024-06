White House announces who will go to Peace Summit instead of Biden

Vice President Kamala Harris will represent the United States at the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

It was reported by the press service of the White House.

"Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Lucerne, Switzerland on June 15 to participate in the Summit on Peace in Ukraine," the message reads.

It is noted that Harris, on behalf of the Administration of the U.S. President, will support Kyiv's efforts to ensure a just and lasting peace, based on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and the principles of the UN Charter.

Harris will also confirm the support of the people of Ukraine, which is defending itself against russian aggression.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will join the Vice President in representing the United States at the Summit," the statement said.

Recall that Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba spoke about the three ways in which the aggressor country russia is trying to disrupt the Global Peace Summit. The russian federation most actively tries to influence the countries of Asia, Africa and South America.

Besides, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that putin will applaud Biden's absence at the Peace Summit.