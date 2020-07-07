subscribe to newsletter
  • Green Tariff For Solar Power Plants In Ukraine 2.5-3 Times Higher Than In Germany In 2017-2019 – Rada Energy Committee Head Herus
07 July 2020, Tuesday, 17:52
Green Tariff For Solar Power Plants In Ukraine 2.5-3 Times Higher Than In Germany In 2017-2019 – Rada Energy Committee Head Herus

Germany, tariff, spp, Andrii Herus, green tariff

The green tariff for solar power plants in Ukraine was 2.5-3 times higher than in Germany during the period of in 2017-2019.

Member of Parliament Andrii Herus of the Servant of the People faction, who heads the Parliamentary Committee on Energy, Housing, and Utilities, stated this in a Facebook post, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the green tariffs for solar power plants in Ukraine were 48% higher than in Germany in 2012, 68% higher in 2013, 96% higher in 2014, 161% higher in 2015, 122% higher in 2016, 164% higher in 2017, 234% higher in 2018, 150% higher in 2019, and 109% higher in 2020.

“The difference between industrial solar tariffs in Ukraine and Germany has increased significantly in recent years, reaching its peak in the period of 2017-2019. For the solar power plants that were launched in Ukraine during this period, the tariff was 2.5-3 times higher than the tariff for similar solar power plants in Germany," Herus wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament intends to lower the green tariff by 15% for power plants with a capacity of more than 1 MW and by 7.5% for wind power plants.

The Renewable Energy Association of Ukraine has said that the signed memorandum on voluntary reduction of the green tariff does not offer a voluntary option.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that two out of the three associations of investors in renewable energy sources have signed the memorandum on voluntary reduction of the green tariff.

The Cabinet of Ministers and producers of electricity from renewable energy sources have signed a memorandum that provides for voluntary reduction of the green tariff.

Shmyhal has said that the signing of the memorandum with renewable energy producers will allow Ukraine to save UAH 6 billion per year.

The Ukrainian Solar Energy Association has stated that 58 companies intend to appeal to arbitration courts to order Ukraine to pay its debts for electricity generated from renewable energy sources and pay compensation for lost profits.

