Kuleba speaks about ways in which russia is trying to disrupt Peace Summit

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba spoke about the three ways in which the aggressor country russia is trying to disrupt the Global Peace Summit.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Russia uses three types of countermeasures. The first is to discredit the Peace Summit by sending letters, public statements and closed meetings where Russia tries to convince countries of its insignificance. The second is to try to convince individual countries not to participate in the summit at all. The third is to try to convince countries, who have confirmed their participation, come at the lowest possible level," the minister said.

Kuleba emphasized that russia is most actively trying to influence the countries of Asia, Africa and South America.

According to him, Ukrainian diplomacy works in all regions of the world and successfully counteracts the destructive activities of the russian federation.

The head of the Foreign Ministry emphasized that Ukraine, together with its partners, is creating a precedent for convening the Peace Summit not on the terms of an aggressor country or a mediating country, but on the terms of the UN Charter.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in May the Office of the President announced that the first Peace Summit for Ukraine, which will be held on June 15-16 at the Bürgenstock resort in Switzerland, will become a platform that will start the future peace process.

Official invitations to participate in the conference have been sent to more than 160 countries and international organizations.

At the same time, the aggressor state russia is not invited to the Peace Summit.

According to the spokesman of President Volodymyr Zelensky Serhii Nykyforov, as of June 3, 107 countries and international organizations have confirmed their participation in the Peace Summit.