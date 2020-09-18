Health Ministry Amends Protocol For Treatment Of Coronavirus

The Ministry of Health has made amendments to the coronavirus treatment protocol.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The main amendments in the protocol were the expansion of the use of glucocorticoids, the definition of algorithms for prescribing anticoagulant therapy, and the supplement of the protocol with approaches to antimicrobial therapy," the minister commented.

Besides, the prescription of tocilizumab, a synthetic antibody used for rheumatoid arthritis, was adjusted.

The drug is being tested for efficacy in severe forms of pneumonia caused by coronavirus.

Stepanov stressed that the treatment of COVID-19 is prescribed by a doctor, taking into account the individual course of the patient's illness.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health canceled the mandatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for coronavirus for people leaving the 14-day self-isolation.

