Share:













Copied



Serhii Holovatyi lost his powers as a judge of the Constitutional Court in connection with the maximum term of office of a judge in accordance with the law.

This is evidenced by the information on the Constitutional Court’s website, the Ukrainian News agency reports

On May 29, Holovatyi terminated his powers as a judge in connection with reaching the age of 70 years.

According to the law, the powers of a judge of the Constitutional Court are terminated in the event of:

1) expiration of his term of office;

2) reaching the age of seventy;

3) termination of Ukrainian citizenship or acquisition by him of the citizenship of another state, which is established in accordance with the procedure determined by law;

4) entry into legal force of a court decision declaring him missing or declared dead, declared incapacitated or limited in capacity;

5) entry into force of a guilty verdict against him for committing a crime;

6) death.

On May 29, 2024, Holovatyi turned 70 years old.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Acting Chairman of the Constitutional Court Holovatyi reacted to the decision of the Court of Appeal, which acquitted him in the corruption case.

The Kyiv Court of Appeal acquitted the Acting Chairman of the Constitutional Court, Serhii Holovatyi, in the corruption case.

On February 27, 2018, Holovatyi was appointed a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine.

He became the Deputy Chairman of the Constitutional Court on September 17, 2019.

From December 29, 2020, he is the Acting Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine in accordance with Article 33 of the Law "On the Constitutional Court of Ukraine".