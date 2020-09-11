Health Ministry Classifies 47 Countries As COVID-19 Red Zones

The Ministry of Health has classified 47 countries as COVID-19 coronavirus red zones.

The Ministry of Health announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

There is no information about the spread of coronavirus infection in 15 of the countries classified as red zones.

The list of countries classified as COVID-19 coronavirus red zones includes the United States, Croatia, Maldives, Iraq, Brazil, Montenegro, and Tanzania, as well as Moldova, Spain, France, and Israel (which are closed to Ukrainian tourists).

Albania, Armenia, Great Britain, Serbia, North Macedonia, Ireland, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Slovenia, Belarus, Seychelles, Comoros, Kenya, and Mexico, as well Russia, Italy, Canada, Georgia, Czech Republic, Poland, China, Germany, Cyprus, and Tunisia (which are closed to Ukrainian tourists), are classified as green zones.

In Ukraine, the number of active COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the past 14 days is 88.1 per 100,000 population.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has canceled the decision to allow foreigners to travel through Ukraine on transit.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources