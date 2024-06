Polish farmers plan to temporarily block checkpoint on border with Ukraine again

Share:













Copied



Polish farmers are planning to block the cargo area at the Rava-Ruska - Hrebenne checkpoint from 10:00 a.m. on June 4 to the afternoon of June 6.

This is stated in the message of the State Customs Service, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Thus, according to the notification, a complete stoppage of the movement of trucks leaving Ukraine is expected.

In the direction of entry into Ukraine, the Polish side will allow no more than 24 trucks per day (two launches of 12 vehicles each) and up to 4 vehicles per hour with humanitarian cargo.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 10, Polish protesters staged a one-day strike in front of the Dołhobyczów - Uhryniv checkpoint.

On April 29, Polish protesters unblocked all checkpoints on the border with Ukraine.