Ukraine Pledges To EU To Transfer All Functions For Medicines Procurement To Medical Procurements Of Ukraine

Ukraine has pledged to the European Union to transfer all functions of procurement of medicines to the Medical Procurements of Ukraine state-owned enterprise, which should create an independent supervisory board.

This is stated in the memorandum on the conditions for the provision of assistance from the European Union, the text of which Ukrainian News Agency obtained.

"In order to increase the transparency and efficiency of medical procurement, especially given the current medical problems associated with the outbreak of COVID-19, the authorities will transfer all functions for the procurement of medicines to the Medical Procurements of Ukraine central procurement agency, and will also guarantee the creation of an independent supervisory board with subordination of the Medical Procurements of Ukraine to the Cabinet of Ministers. To make sure that the Medical Procurements of Ukraine has sufficient resources to carry out its activities, the authorities will approve the structure of the Medical Procurements of Ukraine and personnel plans," the document says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 23, the European Union allocated EUR 1.2 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.

The corresponding memorandum and loan agreement were signed at a meeting in Brussels (Belgium), and the funds received will be used to support the country's macro-financial stability.

Among the 10 countries to which the EU has provided financial assistance to overcome the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, Ukraine has been allocated the largest amount.

The macro-financial assistance program will last 12 months, it will provide for the payment of two tranches to Ukraine of EUR 600 million each.