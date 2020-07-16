Zelenskyy Opposes Extension Of Coronavirus Quarantine By More Than 1 Month

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy opposes extension of the coronavirus quarantine by more than one month.

This was announced in a statement posted on the presidential website after a traditional conference call on preventing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, which was chaired by Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“It is not necessary to rush to extend the quarantine for a long period. It is necessary to act in accordance with the development of the situation. Everyone is already tired of this quarantine. We need a clear framework for extending to allow people to have the opportunity to live in safety, to allow businesses to operate, and to ensure that the economy does not stand still. Therefore, we should initially extend it by one a month and not longer," he said.

In response, Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov said that the relevant resolution had already been drafted.

According to the resolution, Ukraine’s regions will be divided into green, yellow, orange, and red zones, in which clear criteria regarding coronavirus restrictions will apply.

Besides, according to the document, introduction of restrictive measures will depend on the situation arising in a particular locality in a region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv and seven regions do not meet the criteria for relaxation of the coronavirus quarantine, which began on June 22, as of as of July 16.