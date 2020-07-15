NACP Sends To Court 2 Administrative Cases Filed Against Zelenskyy For Failing To Declare Significant Changes In His Asset Status

NACP Sends To Court 2 Administrative Cases Filed Against Zelenskyy For Failing To Declare Significant Changes

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has sent to court two administrative offence reports it filed against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for failing to provide notification of significant changes in his asset status.

The press service of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

The administrative offence reports were sent to court last week.

The agency did not specify the court to which the documents were sent.

According to the agency, Zelenskyy purchased and sold domestic government loan bonds (OVDPs) worth more than 50 living wages after assuming the presidency.

Zelenskyy should have entered a notification of significant changes in his asset status into the Register of Declarations within 10 days of purchase and sale of the government bonds.

Zelenskyy faces a fine of UAH 850-1,700.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy has informed the National Agency for Prevention of Corruption that he violated the law by not providing notification of significant changes in his asset status.

Earlier, a Khmelnytskyi court was unable to fine Zelenskyy for violating the quarantine because of his presidential immunity.