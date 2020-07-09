Ukraine Technically Not Ready For Remote Education – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers that Ukraine is not ready for remote education from the start of a new academic year of 2020/2021 from September 1.

The President of Ukraine said this to journalists in Volyn region, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I can't say anything about the format yet. In speaking of the upcoming September, I believe that technically we are not ready yet. We need 3G and 4G around the country to be able to introduce full remote education," he said.

The President added that the format will depend on the situation with the coronavirus, which is not always predictable and controllable.

He said that the second coronavirus wave is not registered in Ukraine yet.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the previous academic year was finished remotely.

On July 8, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 810 over July 7 to 51,224, and the number of newly-registered deaths rose by 21 over July 7 to 1,327; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 0.37% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 8.7%.

As at the morning of July 9, there were 51,224 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,327 lethal cases; 23,784 patients had recovered.

On July 8, a total of 810 new coronavirus cases, 665 people recovered and 21 people died.

Therefore, on July 8, the indicator of newly-infected people grew again and exceeded the number of those recovered (810 vs 665).

The share of new cases as at July 8 made 1.6% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 7.

As at the morning of July 9, the number of people currently being sick (less those, who recovered and died) was 26,113, up 0.48% over July 8.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Lviv region (6,681), Kyiv city (5,872) and Chernivtsi region (5,074).