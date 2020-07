Court Arrests Part Of Property Of Ex-Governor Of Kirovohrad Region Balon

The High Anti-Corruption Court has arrested a part of the property of former chairperson of the Kirovohrad Regional State Administration, Andrii Balon.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies.

According to the report, the property includes real estate and accounts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Balon was released from remand prison after paying the bail of UAH 10 million.