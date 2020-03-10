Bohdan Declares Apartment In Slovakia, 2 Tesla Cars And Savings Of USD 1.4 Million, EUR 0.8 Million And UAH 10.6 Million

Bohdan Declares Apartment In Slovakia, 2 Tesla Cars And Savings Of USD 1.4 Million, EUR 0.8 Million And UAH 10

Former head of the Office of the President Andrii Bohdan (May 21, 2019 - February 11, 2020) declared the presence of 15 real estate properties, including an apartment in Slovakia, investments in another 10 apartments in Kyiv, 5 Tesla and Mercedes-Benz cars, as well as 3 Swiss wristwatches of the luxury class and savings of USD 1.4 million, EUR 0.8 million and UAH 10.6 million.

This is evidenced by his declaration before resignation for January 1, 2020 - February 11, 2020, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

For the month and a half of this year, his income amounted to UAH 83,100: UAH 63,130 of salary in the Office of the President, UAH 20,000 from leasing property and UAH 4 of interest in PrivatBank.

At the same time, Bohdan has cash savings of USD 722,000 and EUR 238,000.

He has USD 676,000 in bank accounts (USD 647,000 in Credit Agricole Bank, USD 29,000 in PrivatBank), EUR 502,000 (EUR 399,000 in Slovak Tatra Bank AS, EUR 53,500 in Latvian PrivatBank, EUR 40,000 in PrivatBank) and UAH 10.6 million (UAH 10.4 million in PrivatBank, UAH 0.2 million in Credit Agricole Bank).

Of the valuable property, Bohdan declared 3 Swiss luxury wristwatches (Breitling SA and Ulysse Nardin), the exact cost of which is not indicated, but under the conditions of declaration exceeds 100 living wages for able-bodied persons (currently UAH 210,200).

In 2019, Bohdan bought three cars: for UAH 2.9 million - Mercedes-Benz GLS-350 (2019), for UAH 750,000 - Tesla Model X (2016) and for UAH 250,000 - Mercedes- Benz GL500 (2014 model year).

He also has a Tesla S85 car for UAH 0.7 million and a Mercedes-Benz Vito 116 CDI (both 2015 production year) for UAH 0.5 million.

Bohdan declared the right to use, on the basis of an investment agreement, 10 objects of incomplete construction: apartments in Kyiv with an area from ​​45 square meters to 120 square meters, which are fully or partially built for his money.

In 2017, Bohdan purchased an apartment in Slovakia of 82 square meters for UAH 2.2 million.

He also has apartments in Kyiv of 132 square meters (worth UAH 0.7 million) and 82 square meters (UAH 0.2 million).

Besides, in Kyiv he rents non-residential premises with an area of ​​656 square meters (worth UAH 5.5 million) and has an apartment for free use, the area and cost of which are not indicated in the declaration.

In addition to apartments, Bohdan has a land plot in Kyiv of 0,800 square meters, 4 land plots in Zabuyanie of Kyiv region, with a total area of ​​154,600 square meters, a land plot in Mala Volosianka of Lviv region with an area of ​​1,000 square meters and a land plot in Hvozdove of Lviv region with an area of ​​1,700 square meters (the value of all this property is not indicated).

Also in the property of Bohdan there are three plots in Kozyn of Kyiv region with a total area of ​​5,500 square meters for UAH 4.1 million.

The four daughters of Bohdan have the right to use his house in Kozyn with an area of ​​561 square meters, the cost of which is not indicated in the declaration.

Also, the daughters of Bohdan have the right to free use of an apartment in Kyiv of 185 square meters and own another apartment in Kyiv (floor space and cost are not indicated) and a house on Sofiyevska Borschahivka of 320 square meters for UAH 0.7 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Bohdan transferred all his salary during his time at the Presidential Office to charity.