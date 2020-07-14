subscribe to newsletter
  • Kyiv Court Of Appeal Uphold Arrest Of Kherson Regional Council Head Manher Suspected Of Ordering Assault On Public Activist Handziuk
Kyiv Court Of Appeal Uphold Arrest Of Kherson Regional Council Head Manher Suspected Of Ordering Assault On Public Activist Handziuk

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has upheld the arrest until July 28 (without bail) of chairperson of the Kherson Regional Council, Vladyslav Manher, who is suspected of ordering the assault on acting office manager of the Kherson City Council / anti-corruption activist, Kateryna Handziuk.

Press service of the court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) did not ensure delivery of Manher to court on July 9, and the hearing was suspended for July 13.

