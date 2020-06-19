Court Arrests Head Of Kherson Regional Council Manher Suspected Of Ordering Assault On Activist Handziuk

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has arrested until July 28 chairperson of the Kherson Regional Council, Vladyslav Manher, without bail over suspicion of ordering the assault on acting office manager of the Kherson City Council / anti-corruption activist, Kateryna Handziuk.

Press service of the Office of Prosecutor General (OPG) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, over a year, the official had been under the bail of UAH 1.152 million, however, prosecutors made a decided to request the court to revise the measure of restraint in view of new circumstances.

Over incriminating testimony, some witnesses and their family member have started to receive physical threats.

Those facts were confirmed and reasonably indicated presence of risks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 27, the OPG completed a pre-trial investigation against Manher and his accomplice criminal kingpin, Oleksii Levin, who had been extradited from Bulgaria to Ukraine, both suspected of ordering the assault on the activist in Kherson on July 31, 2018.