European Council President Charles Michel held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which he confirmed his participation in the Global Peace Summit on June 15-16.

Michel wrote about this on his page on the X social network (formerly Twitter).

So, Michel said that he called Zelenskyy on Europe Day to “mark our shared belonging and EU future.”

“Confirmed my participation in the Ukraine peace summit on 15-16 June. Call on all global leaders to support this peace effort by Switzerland,” Michel added.

He also noted that he was pleased to inform Zelenskyy that the EU had reached a political agreement on the use of profits from immobilized russian assets to benefit Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the Office of the President announced that the first Peace Summit for Ukraine, which will be held on June 15-16 at the resort of Bürgenstock in Switzerland, will become the platform that will begin the upcoming peace process. Official invitations to participate in the conference will be sent to more than 100 countries. At the same time, the aggressor state russia is not invited to the Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy said that russian president vladimir putin would try to disrupt the Peace Summit for Ukraine.