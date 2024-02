Share:













The European Union holds the russian leadership responsible for the death of russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny. He died today in a penal colony.

The President of the European Council Charles Michel has made the corresponding statement on X.

“Oleksii Navalny fought for the values of freedom and democracy. For his ideals, he made the ultimate sacrifice. The EU holds the Russian regime for sole responsible for this tragic death. I extend my deepest condolences to his family. And to those who fight for democracy around the world in the darkest conditions. Fighters die. But the fight for freedom never ends,” Charles Michel said.

Navalny's death was also commented on by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

In a message posted on X, she hinted at the Kremlin's possible involvement in the death of the opposition politician.

“Deeply disturbed and saddened by news of the death of Alexei Navalny. Putin fears nothing more than dissent from his own people. A grim reminder of what Putin and his regime are all about. Let's unite in our fight to safeguard the freedom and safety of those who dare to stand up against autocracy,” Ursula von der Leyen wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 16, it became known about the death of Alexei Navalny. He died in the Polyarny Volk [Polar Wolf] penitentiary in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug of the russian federation.

According to russian security officials, Navalny suddenly became ill, after which he also suddenly lost consciousness. The arriving doctors were allegedly only able to state death.

Recall that in April 2023, the politician’s entourage said that Navalny could have been poisoned with a slow-acting substance.