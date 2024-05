First Peace Summit on June 15-16 in Switzerland will be platform that will start future peace process - Presid

The first Peace Summit for Ukraine, which will be held on June 15-16 at the Bürgenstock resort in Switzerland, will be a platform that will start the future peace process.

This was announced by the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The summit will be a platform for dialogue on ways to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter and the norms of international law. Respect for these principles was demonstrated by all those invited to participate in the event. The summit is dedicated to developing a framework for achieving this goal to stimulate future peaceful process," the message reads.

According to the report, on June 15-16, in fulfillment of the January agreement between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the President of Switzerland Viola Amherd, the first Peace Summit for Ukraine will be held.

The Office notes that the organization of the Summit is the result of the coordinated efforts of the Ukrainian and Swiss sides, it will be attended by leaders of countries and heads of governments from all continents. The principles of this event were developed and agreed upon during a series of international meetings of national security advisers initiated by the Office of the President to develop the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, reported on the Telegram channel that more than 80 countries have supported the Ukrainian Peace Formula. At the same time, he noted that russia is making efforts to disrupt the summit.

"We know about all the plans of the enemy. It will not succeed. If the whole world unites around the Ukrainian Peace Formula, putin will no longer be able to cover up the further continuation of the war with his lies. And the world will get a platform and a tool for conflict resolution," Yermak said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, Zelenskyy and Swiss President Viola Amherd announced that Ukraine and Switzerland are starting preparations for the Global Peace Summit.

In April, Amherd said there was no guarantee that the June initiative would be successful and lead to an immediate peace agreement. Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said that official invitations to participate in the conference will be sent to more than 100 countries.

At the same time, the aggressor state of russia is not invited to the Peace Summit.