German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has confirmed his participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on the X (Twitter) social network, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I spoke by phone with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. I thanked him for confirming his participation in the Peace Summit and personal efforts aimed at the success of the event. We instructed the teams to work together to attract the widest range of states," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that he informed the Chancellor in detail about the current situation on the battlefield and on key areas, they discussed the continuation of defense cooperation.

The President thanked Germany for its significant contribution to the defense capability of Ukraine and air defense for the country.

They also discussed preparations for the conference on the restoration of Ukraine (URC2024) and filling it with specific agreements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Belgium, Spain and Latvia confirmed participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

In May, the Office of the President announced that the first Peace Summit for Ukraine, which will be held on June 15-16 at the resort of Bürgenstock in Switzerland, will become a platform that will begin the upcoming peace process. Official invitations to participate in the conference will be sent to more than 100 countries. At the same time, the aggressor state russia is not invited to the Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy said that russian president vladimir putin would try to disrupt the Peace Summit for Ukraine.