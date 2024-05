Russia not invited to peace summit, but process unthinkable without it - Swiss Foreign Ministry

The aggressor country of russia was not invited to the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland in June.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland.

"Russia has not been invited at this stage. Switzerland has always been open to inviting russia to this summit. However, russia has repeatedly and also publicly stated that it is not interested in participating in this first summit," the message reads.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry emphasized that the summit is intended to start the peace process.

"Switzerland is convinced that russia should be involved in this process. A peace process without russia is unthinkable," the ministry said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, Zelenskyy and Swiss President Viola Amherd announced that Ukraine and Switzerland are starting preparations for the Global Peace Summit.

In April, Amherd said there was no guarantee that the June initiative would be successful and lead to an immediate peace agreement.

Meanwhile, the President's Office said that the first Peace Summit in Switzerland will be a platform that will start the future peace process.