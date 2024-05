Share:













Russia will carry out massive missile strikes until Ukraine receives all planned military aid from the US. The aggressor aims at the complete destruction of Ukraine's energy system, and not just at its capture, states the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

It is noted that the shelling on the night of May 8 was the fifth large-scale attack by russian missiles and drones on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine since March 22, 2024. The russian military is trying to use the vulnerability of Ukrainian air defense to destroy the energy system and limit the country's defense and industrial potential.

ISW predicts that russia will continue its massive strikes to cause long-term damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure, as Ukraine's air defense systems will be weakened by the time it receives American interceptor systems and other air defense assets.

In addition, the report notes that in recent weeks, russian forces have stepped up attacks on Ukraine's transportation infrastructure in order to paralyze land lines of communication and limit the flow of American security assistance to the frontline.

"Russia's use of limited series of large missile strikes and drone strikes designed to disrupt, not shut down, Ukraine's energy system. Russia should use more missiles to break through air defense systems located near energy facilities and inflict significant damage on them," the ISW report says.

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation reported that the purpose of the strikes on energy facilities and defense industrial enterprises is to reduce Ukraine's ability to produce military equipment and transfer Western equipment to the front.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into Wednesday, May 8, the russian army launched a combined strike with missiles of various types and attack drones. In total, the russian federation launched 76 means of air attack - 55 missiles and 21 attack drones.