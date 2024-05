Kalibrs, Iskanders, and Kinzhal; RF launches over 70 missiles and drones to hit Ukraine

Overnight into Wednesday, May 8, the russian army launched a combined strike with missiles of various types and attack drones. In total, the russian federation launched 76 means of air attack - 55 missiles and 21 attack drones.

This follows from a statement by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk posted on Telegram.

According to his data, the russians released over Ukraine:

one X-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missile (launched from the Tambov Oblast, RF);

two Iskander-M ballistic missiles (from Crimea);

four Kalibr cruise missiles (from the Black Sea);

forty-five Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (from Saratov Oblast, RF, Caspian Sea);

one Iskander-K cruise missile (from Crimea);

two Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles (from the occupied Zaporizhzhia Region);

Twenty-one attack drones of the Shahed-131/136 type (from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk Oblast, RF).

"Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack," Oleshchuk said.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 59 air targets were destroyed:

Thirty-three Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

four Kalibr cruise missiles;

two Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles;

twenty attack drones of the Shahed-131/136 type.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the russian invaders launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine, using Tu-95 strategic bombers.

Kh-101/555 cruise missiles were launched by at least four Tu-95 aircraft from the Saratov Oblast.

For shelling, the enemy used strategic aviation, as well as Kalibr missiles were launched from the Black Sea.

In particular, russia attacked three Ukrainian thermal power plants at night. There is serious equipment damage. This is already the fifth mass shelling of the company's energy facilities in the last month and a half. The russians attacked the DTEK thermal power plants during large-scale shelling on March 22 and 29, April 11 and 27.