Ukrainians should be prepared that russia may continue to launch combined strikes against Ukraine.

This was stated by Air Force spokesman Illia Yevlash on the air of the telethon.

"We see that this is a serious attack with a fairly large use of a large number of different types of missiles. Of course, the enemy is analyzing the use, trying to collect information, including from their intelligence, from open sources, about which objects they managed to hit," he declared.

Yevlash added that the russians are targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, continue to destroy it and try to hit various objects.

"We must be prepared for the fact that the enemy may continue such strikes. We have seen a slight decrease in Shaheds recently. However, this night the enemy used more than two dozen of its attack UAVs. Therefore, in this regard, we must be prepared to repulse all possible options of air attack," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian invaders launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine, using Tu-95 strategic bombers.

Kh-101/555 cruise missiles were launched by at least four Tu-95 aircraft from the Saratov Oblast.

For shelling, the enemy used strategic aviation, as well as Kalibr missiles were launched from the Black Sea.

In particular, russia attacked three Ukrainian TPPs at night. There is serious equipment damage. This is already the fifth mass shelling of the company's energy facilities in the last month and a half. The russians attacked the DTEK thermal power plants during large-scale shelling on March 22 and 29, April 11 and 27.