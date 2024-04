Share:













Since the beginning of 2024, russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian thermal power plants (TPPs), which are civilian infrastructure, 180 times.

DTEK executive director Dmytro Sakharuk said about it, Hromadske radio reports.

"If we count from the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the occupiers have already fired at our thermal power plants almost 180 times. This attack, on April 27, was, in fact, the fourth major after the attacks on March 22 and 29 and April 11. We are now analyzing the consequences of this attack, the damage is serious. Four stations suffered quite significant damage," Dmytro Sakharuk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of April 27, russia attacked four thermal power plants, and civilians were injured.

As a result of a massive missile attack on the night of Thursday, April 11, russian troops completely destroyed the Trypilska TPP in the Kyiv Region.

At the same time, the destruction of the Trypilska TPP as a result of a massive missile attack led to the destruction of the entire generation of Centrenergo.

On March 22, 2024, the Zmiyivska TPP in the Kharkiv Region was completely destroyed. And on July 25, 2022, russian troops occupied the Vuhlehirska TPP - Donetsk Region. To date, PrJSC Centrenergo has lost 100 percent of its generation.