Share:













Copied



Overnight into Thursday, May 9, the army of the aggressor country of the russian federation fired on settlements of the Mykolaiv Region with artillery and Shahed strike drones. An administrative infrastructure building was destroyed.

The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim announced this on Telegram.

So, yesterday, May 8, at 09:47 a.m. and 11:01 a.m., the enemy launched artillery attacks on the Ochakiv community in the Mykolaiv District. There are no victims.

Also yesterday, May 8, at 11:20 p.m., the enemy fired artillery at the territory of the Kutsurub community. There are no victims.

On the night of May 9, as a result of a hit by a Shahed 136/131 type UAV, the building of the former culture building in the village of Pervomaiske of the Pervomaiske community was partially destroyed.

"As a result of the hit, a fire began, covering 200 square meters, now the fire has been eliminated. There are no victims," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the russian occupiers carried out another air attack in Ukraine at night on Thursday, May 9. The forces and means of air defense eliminated 17 out of two dozen Shaheds.