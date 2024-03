Share:













One woman was killed, six people received injuries of varying severity as a result of a missile strike by the aggressor state of russia on Mykolaiv.

This is stated in the message of the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Interior Affairs on Thursday, March 21.

The russian occupiers launched a missile strike on Mykolaiv during the day. The Ministry of Interior Affairs reported that six people were injured, one woman was killed. The units of the State Emergency Service promptly eliminated the fires that arose at the site of the missile strike.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the afternoon of March 21, russian terrorist troops launched a missile attack on Mykolaiv.

Also, at night and in the morning of March 21, the russian invaders carried out 12 attacks on the Sumy Region.

In addition, on March 21, the russians attacked Kyiv with missiles. Debris from missiles fell in three districts of the capital.