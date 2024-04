Share:













The russian occupiers attacked Mykolaiv in the afternoon of April 11. Four killed and five wounded are known.

This was announced by the head of the Mykolayiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim.

Due to shelling, there is damage to private houses and cars. Damage to industrial facilities was also recorded.

According to the mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Sienkevych, all the killed were civilians who happened to be at the site of the hit.

In addition, five people were injured, among them one teenage girl who did not need hospitalization, her parents took her.

"Among the other injured, three men are of moderate severity, one more is in the operating room in serious condition. The woman was taken to the trauma center," the mayor added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a large-scale air alert was announced in Ukraine at night. In particular, the launch of Kinzhal missiles was recorded.

The russian federation hit Kharkiv with ballistic missiles, the city experienced power outages.

In the Kyiv Region, Shahed struck an infrastructure object.

And in the Kyiv Region, as a result of a massive missile attack, the forces of the russian federation completely destroyed the Trypilska TPP.

After the destruction of the Trypilska TPP, the entire generation of Centrenergo PJSC was completely destroyed.