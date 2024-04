Share:













Overnight into April 28, the russians attacked Mykolaiv, damaging the hotel, the owners of which only recovered after the hits in 2022. The city authorities report that the enemy struck the historical part of the city.

The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim, said this.

"The owners of the hotel just recovered after the hits in 2022. There is a children's sports school and a stadium nearby. No military facilities. The historical part of the city. This is an attack on our business, on our economy. Fortunately, no one was hurt," he said.

Kim also published photos by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) showing the aftermath of the russian shelling of the city.

