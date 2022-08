On the morning of August 3, around 05:00 a.m., Mykolaiv was shelled again. There is destruction. Vitalii Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration, announced this in his Telegram channel.

Thus, Kim noted that as a result of shelling, a fire broke out in one of Mykolaiv's districts, a supermarket was destroyed in another, and multi-story buildings, a pharmacy, shops, and the road surface were damaged. Rescue services are working. In addition, it is known that the territory of the equestrian sports school was hit.

Kim added that detailed information is being clarified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Monday, August 1, the Russian occupiers hit Mykolaiv with rockets, hitting private houses and the trauma center of one of the hospitals.

On July 31, Mykolaiv was subjected to the heaviest shelling ever.

On July 29, as a result of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv, at least five people were killed and seven more were injured.

Earlier, the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, said that the situation in the city is bad due to constant shelling by the Russians and called on the citizens to evacuate to a safer area.