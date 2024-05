Share:













The first 180,000 rounds of ammunition will be delivered in June, and there are already contracts for another five to six-figure number of grenades.

The President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, said this in an interview with the ARD TV channel.

The President of the Czech Republic noted that, on the one hand, it was necessary to publish information about the initiative to supply weapons to Ukraine in order to gain the support of other countries. However, on the other hand, the Czech Republic revealed its cards, which russia is currently using. According to him, because of this, the initiative is not progressing as quickly as it would like.

"I, together with our Prime Minister Petr Fiala, assume that the first 180,000 ammunition will be delivered in June, and there are already contracts for another five-six-figure number of grenades. There’s a price to pay for purchases. And it seems financing has not yet been fully clarified," Pavel said.

Throughout the war in Ukraine, the West very cautiously supported it in order not to escalate the conflict, the Czech President explained. If the West had missed the period of reflection and risk assessment, Ukraine would have received this aid months or even years earlier, and the situation could have been different. "We must learn lessons from the past and provide assistance now in full and as soon as possible so that Ukraine does not lose more territory and lives," Pavel emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 17, the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, said that his country had found about 800,000 artillery shells, which could be delivered to Ukraine very quickly.

On March 5, Pavel called for the expansion of forms of aid for Ukraine.

On March 11, Pavel stated that Ukraine would receive 800,000 shells in a few weeks.