For the murder of the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, the colonel of the State Security Department was promised from USD 50,000.

This was announced by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"For the implementation of the assigned task... from USD 50,000," said the colonel of the State Security Department during the interrogation at the SSU.

For this money, he was supposed to monitor Budanov's cars and his office premises.

They wanted to eliminate Budanov with the help of a missile strike and a drone strike.

Then, the traces of the use of the drone were to be hidden with another missile attack on Budanov's location.

The drone strike was to be carried out by the colonel of the State Security Department.

The State Security Department employee worked with the FSB since 2014 and received USD 3,000 each abroad through his relatives.

Now the accused have been taken into custody.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the murder of Zelenskyy was prepared by Andrii Huk, an employee of the State Security Department.

The SSU exposed agents of the FSB of the russian federation who were preparing the assassination of Zelenskyy and other representatives of the state's top military and political leadership. The network, whose activities were managed by the FSB from Moscow, included two State Security Department colonels who "leaked" secret information to the russian federation.

For the attacks, it was planned to use a combination of drone attacks and missile strikes on objects where high-ranking Ukrainian officials were supposed to be.