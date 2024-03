Share:













Copied



The President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, announced the transfer of 800,000 artillery ammunition to Ukraine within a few weeks if there are no "fundamental problems."

His words are quoted by the German publication Bild on Monday, March 11.

The publication notes that the President of the Czech Republic makes it possible that the European Union recently "failed miserably," as the EU delivered only a small part of the artillery shells promised for March.

"If there are no fundamental problems, ammunition can reach Ukraine within a few weeks," said the ex-NATO general.

The origin of the munitions was not specified, but Bild speculates that the suppliers could be South Korea, South Africa, and Turkiye. The Czech Republic can transfer 800,000 shells to Ukraine (half a million 155-mm caliber shells and 300,000 122-mm caliber shells).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 17, Petr Pavel said that his country had found about 800,000 artillery shells, which could be delivered to Ukraine in a fairly short period of time.

On March 5, Pavel called for the expansion of forms of aid for Ukraine.

In July 2023, Pavel declared that Ukraine's results on the battlefield would become the basis for future peace negotiations.