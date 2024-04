White House announces that Ukraine already receiving weapons from new aid package

Information provided by the Administration of the President of the United States indicates that Ukraine has already received arms shipments from the new aid package, which was announced last week after it was approved by Congress.

This was stated by White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre during a briefing.

A representative of the Administration of the US President emphasized the need to be "careful" in this matter, as it concerns operational security.

"Aid is going to Ukraine. They are currently receiving this security support," Jean-Pierre noted.

She expressed her hope that this weaponry will help the Ukrainian armed forces on the front line to defend themselves.

It will be recalled that the US Department of Defense said how much time it would take to transfer military aid after Biden signed the bill on aid to Ukraine.