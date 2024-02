Share:













Copied



The Czech Republic has found 800,000 shells for the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Czech President Peter Pavel has stated this on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference during a panel discussion with the participation of the leaders of the five EU member states.

According to him, there are problems with the supply of weapons and ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Now his country has found a way to organize such supplies.

"We need to support Ukraine in supplying ammunition from all possible sources. We need to be as innovative and flexible as Ukrainian soldiers and look for military equipment everywhere... Now we have found half a million shells of 155 mm caliber, and 300,000 shells of 122 mm caliber, which we can transport to Ukraine in a few weeks if we find funding for this. We will appeal for this aid to partners in the U.S., Germany, Sweden, etc.," said Pavel.

The Czech President noted that his country is "looking for military supplies around the world, and then working with our NATO partners."

He also noted that Denmark, the Netherlands and Canada provided resources to supply military equipment to the Czech Republic, from where it will go to Ukraine.