Zelenskyy holds lengthy conversation with Orban and invites him to Peace Summit

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a long telephone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and invited him to the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Zelenskyy announced this on the X (Twitter) social network, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I had a long and substantive conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Invited him to the Peace Summit. Hungary's position is important to us when it comes to the approach of peace and joint regional security," he said.

Zelenskyy in a conversation emphasized Ukraine's interest in good neighborly relations and the development of cooperation in trade, energy and logistics.

They agreed on further steps to solve the whole spectrum of bilateral issues on mutually beneficial terms and also discussed the European integration of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy assured Orban that Ukraine's rapid accession to the EU would benefit both states.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed his participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Earlier, Belgium, Spain and Latvia confirmed participation in the Peace Summit.

In May, the Office of the President announced that the first Peace Summit for Ukraine, which will be held on June 15-16 at the resort of Bürgenstock in Switzerland, will become a platform that will begin the upcoming peace process. Official invitations to participate in the conference will be sent to more than 100 countries. At the same time, the aggressor state russia is not invited to the Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy said that russian president vladimir putin would try to disrupt the Peace Summit for Ukraine.