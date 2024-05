Belgium, Spain and Latvia confirm their participation in Peace Summit in Switzerland - Zelenskyy

Belgium, Spain and Latvia have confirmed their participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the X social network (Twitter), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, Zelenskyy said that he had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Belgium, Alexander De Croo.

"Thank you for confirming participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland. Belgium's principled position regarding the Peace Formula is important to us," he said.

Zelenskyy added that they also discussed defense and political cooperation.

The President noted that Ukraine appreciates the decision of the Belgian government to begin the transfer of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine this year.

Zelenskyy also noted the important role of the Belgian EU presidency in the context of Ukraine's integration and expressed hope for the actual start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU already in June.

The President also reported on a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez.

"The Prime Minister of Spain confirmed his participation in the inaugural Peace Summit. I am grateful to him for his active support of the Peace Formula and its advocacy among the countries of Latin America and Africa," he said.

He and Sanchez noted the completion of negotiations on the text of the bilateral security agreement. Zelenskyy thanked Spain for its defense support, in particular in matters of strengthening air defense, they discussed its continuation.

In addition, Zelenskyy reported on a telephone conversation with the President of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics.

"They discussed the consolidation of support for the Peace Summit by the countries of the world. I thanked Edgars for confirming his participation in the summit and actively promoting the successful conduct of the event," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the Office of the President announced that the first Peace Summit for Ukraine, which will be held on June 15-16 at the Bürgenstock resort in Switzerland, will be a platform that will start the future peace process. Official invitations to participate in the conference will be sent to more than 100 countries. At the same time, the aggressor state of russia is not invited to the Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy said that putin will try to disrupt the Peace Summit of Ukraine.