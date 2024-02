Hungarian Prime Minister Orban explains why he agreed to approve allocation of EUR 50 billion to Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has explained why, after long objections, he nevertheless agreed to approve the European Union's allocation of EUR 50 billion in aid to Ukraine.

He spoke about this in an address published on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Orban, in Brussels he was offered a control mechanism that guarantees the reasonable use of funds allocated to Ukraine.

He did not specify which control mechanism is in question.

Orban added that he also received guarantees that the money intended for Hungary, but frozen by the European Union, will not end up in Ukraine.

For a long time, Hungary resisted the provision of financial aid to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 50 billion from the European Union.

On Thursday, February 1, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, announced that the leaders of EU member states managed to agree on the allocation of EUR 50 billion of aid to Ukraine.

The correspondent of Radio Liberty in Brussels, Rikard Jozwiak, later reported that the European Commission will annually report on the implementation of financial assistance to Ukraine.

In addition, if necessary, after two years there can be a review of financial assistance to Ukraine, but without a Hungarian veto.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Minister of Economy of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, on the background of the news about the coordination of aid, said that Kyiv expects to receive the first tranche of aid from the EU in March.

Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Holos faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, explained what EUR 50 billion of aid from the EU will go to.