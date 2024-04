Share:













Copied



Tens of thousands of Hungarians protested against the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban and demanded his resignation.

This was reported by the Reuters agency on Sunday, April 7.

The demonstrators gathered in the center of Budapest, under the Hungarian Parliament building. The protest movement was led by 43-year-old Peter Magyar, who was previously married to Orban's former justice minister, Judit Varga, and who eventually plans to found his own party.

"Protesters marched to parliament in unseasonably warm spring weather, some chanting 'we're not afraid' and 'Orban resign!'. Many of them were in red, white and green national colors or with the national flag, symbols that Orban's party has used as its own for the past two decades," the statement said.

Magyar addressed the protesters and said that he was close to the Prime Minister's government, so he has knowledge and understanding of how it works.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 26, thousands of people protested in front of the Hungarian Parliament building demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the country's prosecutor general due to bribery in the government.

On February 1, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Brussels is tired of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

On February 19, Orban called on the leadership of the European Union to prevent Ukrainian agricultural products from entering the European market.