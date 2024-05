Share:













The Cabinet of Ministers created a headquarters for preparation for the next heating season.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the government created the Headquarters for preparation for the next heating season. It will include representatives of key ministries and departments, MPs, representatives of communities. The headquarters will coordinate all work to overcome the consequences of russian energy terror, modernization and adaptation of the fuel and energy complex to new challenges," he said.

Shmyhal added that, in addition, the government will more actively attract help from partners and work on solving the debt crisis in the energy sector.

"We will do everything so that next fall and winter there will be light and heat in the homes of all Ukrainians, and businesses will have access to electricity," he said.

Shmyhal also reported that today the government made a number of decisions in the energy sector, including a fivefold increase in electricity subsidies for the residents of the Kharkiv Region, who were left without electricity due to russian attacks.

He assured that the government will cope and preserve the stability and strength of the Ukrainian energy industry.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrenergo national energy company reported that on Wednesday, May 8, there was a shortage of electricity in the power system due to new damage to the equipment of Ukrainian power plants caused by russian strikes, and possible restrictions on the supply of electricity to domestic and industrial consumers throughout Ukraine from 06:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.